Mimi Orjiekwe, the popular Nollywood actress on Monday, gave Nina Onyenobi, one of the five finalist of the 2018 BBNaija housemates, her first endorsement deal with Flawless Beauty makeup as brand ambassador.

Orjiekwe said that Nina would be the brand ambassador of the Flawless Beauty by Mimi brand.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Orjiekwe is an upcoming Nollywood actress.

She has been on the Nollywood movie scene for quite some time and she seems to be gaining prominence with each passing year.

She has featured in movies such as, School Hour, Mean Girls, Ghost in the Palace and Wrong Selfie, among others.

According to Stargist, barely 10 hours after Nina left the BBNaija house, Nina got her first endorsement deal from Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe and it is trending online.

Orjiekwe wrote: “Nina is our girl and still our winner of the#bbnaija Season 3 reality TV show.

“She’s well composed, beautiful and real. It will be a pleasure to make her our brand ambassador of the Flawless Beauty by Mimi brand. Her papers are ready,’’ she said.