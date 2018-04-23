Cynthia, wife of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of the just concluded Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala,’ has eulogised him for keeping his cool amidst rumour of being romantically involved with Cynthia Nwadiora, a.k.a CeeC, 1st runner up of the show.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CeeC, who coincidentally bears the same first name as Ebuka’s wife, attracted a lot of criticisms from most viewers for her out of control anger and insults hurled at fellow housemates while the show lasted.

Obi-Uchedu’s wife, stated this on her social media platform while congratulating Miracle, winner of the reality show, and praised her husband’s professionalism all through the show.

She wrote on her Instagram page @justcynthia on Monday: “It’s all over! And my Miracle won! Special shout out to my darling husband, you were nothing short of amazing.

“Your work ethic and dedication inspires me every day. You kept your head high despite foolish rumours.

“You’ve handled everything thrown at you with such grace. Only if I was half as graceful as you are.

“I wish you an even brighter year with more gigs and endorsements! Major shouts out to everyone who encouraged you and supported you through this season,” she wrote.

NAN reports that some viewers had attributed the ‘preferential treatments’ given to CeeC, who emerged first runner up of the reality show, to her alleged relationship with Ebuka.

A social media user identified as @Riri_golden made an allegation that Cee-C used to be Ebuka’s girlfriend before he got married to his wife.

The lady, who alleged that the duo dated for about three years before they separated, intensified the social media debate as to the depth of the relationship between CeeC and Ebuka.

@Riri_golden wrote, “Ebuka if you like block me na you sabi. I just said the truth; Cee-c was your ex-girlfriend before you got married.

“You dated her for two to three years and compensated her with Big Brother show for her to be happy with you,” she wrote.

Also, CeeC had earlier in the show, hinted knowing Ebuka personally while discussing with other housemates.

She said, “I know people. If I tell you how I met that one that came here yesterday (Ebuka) you won’t believe it.

“One day I drove my car to see him to tell him I want to be part of the show,” CeeC said.

CeeC emerged first runner up on Sunday, which saw Miracle cart away the grand prize of 45 million Naira; one million Naira for best performance in Payporte arena games.

Miracle also won one million naira from Pepsi and all-expense paid trip to Dubai for winning the Pepsi ‘Refresh The Mix’ challenge and N500, 000 from Close Up company.