Nollywood actor and movie director, Yul Edochie, has declared an interest in running for the office of president of Nigeria in the upcoming general election.

The ‘Tinsel’ actor made the announcement on Monday by posting a campaign poster on his social media accounts.

He wrote: “Today I declare my interest to run for President of the greatest country in the world, Nigeria.

“A blessed country that has been crippled by decades of bad leadership.

“Enough is Enough! Fellow Nigerians, stand with me let us bring the problems of our country to the last bus stop.”

In January, the actor had said he “may just decide to run for president of Nigeria” and that he “will win”.

The 36-year-old who was named after Russian actor, Yul Brynner, aims to run on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party.

But he will first have to secure the party’s ticket in its primary election.

Edochie unsuccessfully contested the Anambra governorship election on the platform of Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) in 2017.

He secured only 145 votes, and months after the election, he defected to APGA.

Edochie is among the public figures who have advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election.

“Please, sir, don’t bother. Just leave it. I don’t think Nigerians can endure another four years of what is going on now,” Edochie had said in a video message to the president.