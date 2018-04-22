Verne Troyer, the actor widely known for his role as Mini-Me in Austin Powers, has died aged 49.

A statement posted to his official Facebook page described him as “an extremely caring individual.”

Troyer struggled with depression and alcohol addiction.

Earlier this month, he was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles, although his representatives did not say why.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” the statement on Facebook said.

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible.”

It continued: “Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years, he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.

“You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

He was recently baptised while surrounded by family, the message added.

Troyer starred as Griphook in the first Harry Potter film, and made a series of appearances on reality TV programmes, including Celebrity Big Brother in 2009.

In 2014, he appeared as Mini-Me in the music video for rapper Ludacris’ “Number One Spot”. Following his death, the musician said in an Instagram post: ”RIP Verne Troyer aka Mini Me. You made it to that #1 Spot. Glad we got to make history together.”

Last year in April, Troyer spoke his difficulties with alcohol, releasing a statement saying: “I’ve battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it’s not always been an easy fight, I’m willing to continue my fight day by day.”

Troyer was born in Michigan on New Year’s Day, 1969, to poor Amish factory workers, growing up on a farm in the small town of Centreville.

The middle of three children, he was brought up in a strict household but said his parents left the religion when he was an infant.

Born with Achondroplasia dwarfism and reportedly one of the world’s smallest men, he almost died from “cot death” as a baby, but said his small stature did not restrict his ambitions.

He said in 2015: “All my family is average-sized, apart from me. I didn’t really think about my size until I got older, a few years before high school.

“It had never really fazed me that much.”

Troyer’s first taste of show business came in 1994, performing as a stunt double in the film Baby’s Day Out.

But it was in Mike Myers’s Austin Powers spy comedy series that he found worldwide recognition as Mini-Me, a clone of villain Dr Evil, in the late 1990s.

His much-mimicked trademark pinky-to-the-lip pose in the films was instantly recognisable.