Michelle Williams, former Destiny’s Child member, has announced her engagement to pastor Chad Johnson.

The 37-year-old singer opened up to People Magazine about the engagement on Thursday saying, “we could not contain this any longer”.

Williams met the pastor and life coach in March 2017 at a spiritual retreat after coming out of a relationship “that didn’t end well”.

Both the singer and the pastor say they were in a “horrible, dark place” when they met.

“When we met, both of us were in very similar places on a personal level,” said Johnson.

“Michelle was coming off the heels of a really bad relationship, and I was just in a place of despair as well.”

Johnson popped the question March 21, about a year after they first met and Williams said they want to “get married very, very soon”.

The singer said: “I didn’t even tell any people I was talking to Chad.

“I wanted to treat this relationship differently because obviously all my past relationships have failed. I didn’t want to talk about another relationship that possibly wasn’t gonna go anywhere.”

Williams recently reunited with Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé during the latter’s historic Coachella set.