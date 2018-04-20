Myma Adwowa Belo-Osagie, senior partner, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie Law Firm, has been elected an international honorary member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

She becomes the third Nigerian to join the academy, after Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Wole Soyinka, a Nobel laureate.

Belo-Osagie will join other 2018 honorees including Barack Obama and various civic, business, and philanthropic leaders’ scholars, scientists, writers and artists who have been elected to the 238th class of the Academy.

Founded in 1780, the Academy is one of the country’s oldest learned societies and independent policy research centres convening leaders from the academic, business, and government sectors to respond to the challenges and opportunities available to the nation and the world in general.

Its projects and publications generate ideas and offer recommendations to advance the public good in the arts, citizenship, education, energy, government, the humanities, international relations, science, the public good and more.

The Academy is committed to recognising and celebrating excellence, and honors exceptional scholars, leaders, artists, and innovators, and engages them in sharing knowledge and addressing challenges facing the world.

Belo-Osagie holds a LL.B (1975) from the University of Ghana, Legon, and LL.M (1978) and SJD (1985) from Harvard Law School, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA and is admitted to practice in Ghana, New York and Nigeria.

She serves as a board member and trustee of a number of Nigerian and international companies as well as not-for-profit and non-governmental organisations.