Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz has apologised for sharing posts deemed raunchy on Instagram.

The singer had been arrested and questioned by Tanzanian authorities for posting the videos a few days ago.

His posts were deemed to be in breach of Tanzania’s culture and the country’s laws regulating online content.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, he admitted that it was “irresponsible” of him to have posted a “private moment”.

Platnumz said: “I’ve had a long conversation with the authorities and I have learnt that what I did was not right.

“As a role model to many young people, not just in Tanzania but across the continent, posting a private moment was irresponsible of me.”

One of the controversial videos showed him playing on the bed with the mother of his child, Hamisa Mobeto.

The 28-year-old superstar was kissing and caressing an unidentified woman in the other video.