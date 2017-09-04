The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has said that he can kill anyone who touches his wife.

Speaking at the headquarters of the church in Ebutte Meta, Lagos, Adeboye told the men in the congregation to be prepared to lay down their lives for their wives.

“Be ready to lay down your life for your partner if you’re truly in love. My wife doesn’t like me saying this: You can slap me; you can lie against me, you can criticise me, it doesn’t bother me, but touch my wife, I’ll kill you!” he said.

“I want the world to hear. They’ll say if I kill, they would arrest me, that they would jail me, but that is if I kill with cutlass or gun… if you touch with my wife, I will talk to my Daddy and you’ll sleep and will not wake.”

He recalled how Folu, his wife, stood by him in his trying times, saying she had the opportunity to get married to those who were more financially stable but she chose him.

“Marry for love. It’ll endure. I’ve been married for 50 years and still on honey moon. I was the poorest among those lurking around the girl I married,” he said.

“I had nothing but I told the girl that if you marry me, whatever I am, wherever I ever become will be yours.

“I was not a Christian, but I was an incurable optimist. We struggled over ponmo as people usually hear me say, but today if we want to eat a cow now, God will provide.

“After our wedding on September 8, 1967, we faced challenges. The baby came 1968. It was tough. We were happy because we were in love.

“I had no car, no house, we married into a rented room and a parlour. We have stories to tell. If you marry for love, it will last because God is love.”