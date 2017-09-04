Rap star Lil Wayne was rushed to hospital yesterday after he reportedly suffered a seizure and was found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room.

The 34 Grammy-winning star suffered a second seizure at the hospital, TMZ reported, and his representative confirmed to the site that he had suffered multiple seizures.

Rapper Lil Wayne performs during the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 18, 2015

- Advertisement -

The incident comes more than a year after the rap star, whose Grammy wins include the best rap album award in 2008 for “Tha Carter III,” was treated after suffering what his representatives called two minor seizures.

Four years ago Lil Wayne, whose given name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, spent several days at a Los Angeles hospital, after which he told radio station Power 106 he was epileptic and prone to seizures.

Lil Wayne had been set to perform in Las Vegas late on Sunday night. The New Orleans-born rapper began his professional career aged nine, when he became the youngest artist to be signed by Cash Money Records.