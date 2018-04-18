Awarding winning Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, joined the #MeToo movement as she shared the story of her sexual assault at age 17.

She disclosed this during an address at the just concluded Stockholm Forum for Gender Equality.

Adichie, who delivered the closing keynote address, shared how she had written a book of poems and taken it to a “big man in the media” who she felt would support her quest to have it introduced to the public.

She narrated how the man slipped his hand under her clothes and then into her bra to squeeze her breasts within minutes of praising her for writing a book.

“I was so shocked that I did nothing for seconds but then, I pushed his hand away, gently, nicely, because I didn’t want to offend him.

“Later that day, I broke out in a rash on my face, neck and chest, as though my body was recoiling, as though my body was saying what my lips had not said,” she shared.