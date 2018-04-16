Ghanaian rapper, Wale Shatta; and his mistress, Michy, have been embroiled in physical abuse, which has since spilled over on to the social media.

Shatta in his post alleged that Mitchy slapped him in front of her mother while holding a knife.

He noted that anytime there was a problem, Mitchy always feigned an accident by cutting herself with a blade, broken bottles just to paint him black.

Mitchy responded to Shatta’s claims, calling him is “a hypocrite” who will hurt her and come on social media to seek public sympathy.

She hared a photo of a bump on her head, which she claimed the rapper inflicted on her.