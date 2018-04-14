Moesha Boduong, a Ghanaian actress and model, has apologised after receiving intense backlash from the online community for saying women in her country have to sleep with men to make enough money.

Boduong made the remark on a CNN show with Christine Amanpour, ‘Sex & Love Around the World’.

The actress said she has had time to think and reflect on her statements and has realised that she was wrong to generalise.

Boduong tendered an apology to her “African sisters” in a statement issued on Friday. She urged them to forgive her for her comments.

“Dear gh this is Moesha. I have been humbled by all that is going on and I have also learnt a lot in the last few days since the CNN video came out,” the statement read.

“I have had a lot of time to think and reflect and I APOLOGIZE TO ALL, ESPECIALLY MY AFRICAN SISTERS. I pray u all find it in your hearts to forgive me.

“It was definitely not my intention to offend any of you. I respect all the hard working women of our beloved country and accept that some of my utterances were not a reflection of what happens in most homes.

“GOD works in mysterious ways and everything happens because he says so. Thanks for the love, pieces of advice and criticisms.

“GOD bless us all! The full version of the interview drops this weekend and I hope you can appreciate what I said in its entirety. Thank you. God bless you all!”