Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, has blasted the bride-to-be for not inviting her own family to the royal wedding.

According to NAN, a furious Samantha hit out after Prince Harry and Meghan came up with a list of around 600 guests for the ceremony at Windsor Castle scheduled for May 19.

But Samantha has accused the couple of inviting “complete strangers” – and claims “no one” from the Markle clan made the coveted guest list.

After the ceremony, more than 2,500 members of the public will help celebrate the royal couple’s big day.

Samantha, who lives in Florida, USA, vented her fury on Twitter.

She tweeted: “Out of respect and humanitarianism, the Markles should be invited if 2,000 complete strangers are.

“Our uncle, brother, me, best friend of 30 years, nephews. Our issue is not a matter of closeness. Family is family.”

Prince Harry’s fiancée is still close to her dad Thomas Markle, even though the 73-year-old lives a quiet life near Rosarito in Mexico.

It’s not yet known if he’ll walk his daughter down the aisle.

Meghan’s mum Doria, who joined the couple at the Invictus Games last year, is expected to attend.

Samantha, who has her sister in her Twitter profile picture, previously said: “The Markle family is looking forward to our wedding invite.

“No one has one yet. Still waiting.”

Fans rushed to reassure Samantha and said the gold-gilded invitations could just be taking a long time to get to America.

But Samantha said: “Well, everyone is making arrangements and it’s difficult to organise everything as you can imagine.”

No fewer than 1,200 guests at the Royal wedding on May 19 will be members of the public from a range of backgrounds and ages.