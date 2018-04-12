Khloe Kardashian, who is currently dealing with cheating allegations against her basketball player lover, Tristan Thompson, has delivered a baby girl.

The 33-year-old reality star welcomed her first child around 4am on Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic, with mom Kris and sisters Kim and Kourtney by her side.

She was also joined by her father of the baby, Tristan Thompson.

It was reported earlier today that Khloe may have started experiencing early contractions following news of cheating allegations against her boyfriend.

The baby’s arrival comes less than 48 hours after she obtained a video that showed the NBA star kissing strip club worker Lani Blair.

This all comes after Thompson spent the weekend hitting up a pair of New York City hotspots and holing up in his hotel room with Blair.

Thompson was seen with Blair, coming and going from his swanky residence for the weekend at the Four Seasons in Manhattan’s Financial District.