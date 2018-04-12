Bill Gates and Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie have been declared the world’s most admired man and woman by YouGov’s latest annual study.

The tech pioneer, Gates has topped the list every time YouGov has conducted the survey, while Jolie has also come first in each of the three surveys since 2015 when separate male and female categories were introduced. Following on their heels are the Obamas. Former president Barack Obama made the number two while his wife, Michelle Obama placed second position in the female category.

This year, Yougov expanded to cover the views of people in 35 countries – the most ever – and means that YouGov interviewed more than 37,000 people to compile the list.

The female top 20 was dominated by entertainers with 14 of the most admired women being actresses, singers or TV presenters, although some are also notable for their humanitarian work.

Contrastingly, the list of most admired men contains more people from political, business and sporting backgrounds.

Only three African countries of Egypt, Morocco and South Africa were included in the survey.

YouGov is an international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm, headquartered in the UK with special focus on how governance affects citizens.

See the full list below: