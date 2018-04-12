Nigerian-born Pamela Anomneze has been listed as one of the ‘1,200 favoured guests’ to attend the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, scheduled for May 19.

Community heroes have been named among Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding guests as it emerged US president Donald Trump and predecessor Barack Obama have not been invited.

Kensington Palace named Anomneze among the guests expected to share the best moments with Harry and Meghan at St George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, venue of the church wedding.

The mother-of-three said she felt “excited and overwhelmed” to be one of the chosen guests who will attend the historic event.

“I got an email informing me, and I thought it was an April fool’s prank,” adding that the honour was “truly unbelievable.”

She said Harry and Meghan are the “world’s most beautiful couple.”

Anomneze, 52, was nominated alongside 600 other guests as the couple, according to Kessington Palace, asked for half of their guests to come from a range of backgrounds and ages.

The couple also wanted this to include young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.

The other 600 guests are expected to be people with whom Meghan and Prince Harry have a direct relationship and considered appropriate for their wedding.

Other interesting nominees include a primary school teacher, David Gregory, from Blyth, Northumberland; and 12-year-old Amelia Thompson, who was caught up in the Manchester Arena bombing last year.

Anomneze is a Project Manager at Studio 306 Collective, a not-for-profit organisation that helps people recover from mental health problems by empowering them in a creative space.

Her dedicated activities at the organisation, which consists of a group of skilled arts and craft practitioners, was spotted by the regional lord lieutenant’s office.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders — both UK and international — is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle’s wedding.

“Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the Royal Household.”

Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn are also believed to be missing from the guest list.

Members of the public picked to share in the couple’s day, by watching the spectacle from the grounds of Windsor Castle, were revealed earlier.

The informality of Harry and Meghan’s 600-strong guest list also reflects the smaller size of their wedding venue, compared to Westminster Abbey which staged the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal nuptials in 2011.

The prince is also not expected to become King, unlike older brother William, who invited a large number of politicians, heads of state and other officials to his wedding.

Pamela Anomneze will take her 15-year-old son, Jude Anomneze-Collins, as her plus one, after he made a heartfelt plea to attend alongside her.

She said: “He used to watch Suits. When I came home and informed him of the invite, he was down on his knees begging to go. He said, ‘Oh mum, just to get a glimpse of Meghan Markle!’”

She said she may wear a colourful outfit traditional to her native Nigeria, but will leave the decision up to her colleagues at the Studio 306 Collective.

