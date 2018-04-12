Love and sex around the world. @camanpour interviews Ghana's Moesha Boundong pic.twitter.com/cF6woGbHMy — Ameyaw Debrah (@ameyaw112) April 12, 2018

A Ghanaian actress and model, Moesha Boduong, says women in her country have to sleep with men to take care of their finances.

Boduong said this in an interview with CNN’s Christine Amanpour on an episode of ‘Sex & Love Around the World’.

“In Ghana our economy is such in a way that you just need someone to take care of you because you can’t make enough money as a woman here,” she said.

The one minute, 28-second video has become a trending topic, sparking debates on Twitter.

Amanpour who was visibly shocked by the revelation asked Bodoung if that was the sole reason why she sleeps with married men.

Boduong explained: “When you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working, where will I get the money?”