Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as ‘Mama Gee’ welcomed her 16th grandchild on Wednesday.

Ozokwo shared the news on her Instagram page @patienceozokwo, writing, “Come and join me sing hallelujah, Jehovah Jireh has done me well o!

“My 16th grandchild came in style. Thank you God for adding more sparkle to my life, I am truly blessed of the Lord.

“Welcome grandson, welcome to the Ozokwo clan. You are loved unconditionally,” she wrote.

Ozokwo, who got married at the age of 19, regularly flaunts her family, especially her daughters and numerous grandchildren.

The entrepreneur, singer and former broadcaster came into limelight in 1999 with the movie ‘Authority’.

She achieved wide acclaim and criticism for her mostly stereotypical ‘bad woman’ roles.

However, Ozokwo is credited to have played the role of mother to the largest percentage of Nollywood actors.

In January 2016, Patience Ozokwo gave her life to Christ and ever since, the actress has dumped her stage name and other unrighteous lifestyles.

However, she made a recent comeback into the industry in 2017 and notably starred in ‘The Wedding Party: Destination Dubai’.