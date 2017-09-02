David ‘Davido’ Adeleke says he “never signed” any record deal with Dapo ‘D’banj’ Oyebanjo.

The latter had claimed in an interview with Spindle Magazine that he signed the former with a Rolex watch in 2014.

D’banj had said in part: “I remember in 2014 when I went back to Nigeria, some young boy who used to work for me brought an artiste to me and said he wanted me to sign the artiste. I remember we gave the artiste a Rolex as a signing-on fee. And to look at today that the boy I’m talking about is one of the biggest artistes out of this generation, which is Davido.”

His comment elicited widespread reactions from fans of both singers on social media, forcing Davido to respond on Friday evening.

The ‘IF’ singer admitted that D’banj indeed gave him his first Rolex wristwatch, but categorically denied penning a deal with the Kokomaster.

When a fan asked him for his side of the story on Twitter, Davido responded saying, “Yea he actually did give me any first Rolex but I never signed anything”.

He however expressed gratitude to D’banj for paving the way for him in the music industry.

“He paved the way for me any day,” he said.

D’banj recently put out his new album, King Don Come’, a 12-track project which features American rapper Gucci Mane, Nigerian stars Wande Coal, Phyno and Kayswitch as well as South Africans Bucie and Busiswa.