Babalola Falemi, a rapper better known as Sauce Kid, has reportedly been released from a US prison after serving a two-year sentence for card fraud.

Also known as Sinzu, the ‘Carolina’ rapper was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, eight counts each of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, and possession of 15 or more fraudulent bank cards.

He allegedly stole the sum of $15,388 at the Treasure Valley, Idaho. The rapper was arrested at Boise Airport as he was about to board a flight.

He was found in possession of a card encoding device and about $6,000 in cash. He spent his sentence in a federal prison.

A video surfaced on social media on Sunday showing the rapper being welcomed back from prison.

“My bro is back! Sinzu,” said the unidentified individual recording the video, as the rapper shook his outstretched hand.

The video was shared on Instagram by Tunde Ednut, a comedian/singer.

Before his incarceration, the rapper was still trying to find his footing in the mainstream music scene.