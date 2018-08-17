Security arrangement has been beefed up in Osogbo as the annual celebration of the Osun Festival climaxes today.

The police deployed two armour personnel carriers at the entrance of the grove with Police Anti-Bomb Squad aside scores of armed policemen scattered everywhere inside the grove to ensure that there is adequate security for thousands of tourists and worshippers who are celebrating the goddess.

But despite this, there are many youths smoking Indian hemp everywhere while numerous worshippers have started fetching the Osun water which they believe would heal them, make them prosper and give children to the barren.

While worshipers and tourists are enjoying the festival several companies, MTN; Ajinomoto; Nigeria Breweries Limited and others stormed the grove with their products.

One of the major attractions at the grove is the cooking competition organised by the West African Seasoning Company, makers of Ajinomoto, for market women in the state.