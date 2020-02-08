<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi has been crowned as the new Alapomu (King) of Apomu.

He was crowned on Friday, February 7, 2020 by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, who described Apomu as a very important part of Yorubaland with Ile-Ife as its source.

Ooni said, “This town remains a very important part of the Oduduwa’s territory, not only because it’s a direct creation of Ife-Ife but also for the strategic roles Apomu played in the past.

As special guest of honour were Alaafin of Oyo, Olofa of Offa, Oluwo of Iwo, Alakire of Ikire and over twenty other monarch. Also present were osun state first lady, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, deputy governor of osun state, Benedict Gboyega Alabi and his wife. Many commissioners were also there to witness the presentation of the staff of office, among them were; commissioners of finance, information and youth and sports.





The majority leader of the Osun state house of assembly, Jibola Olanrewaju “Larry J” who led other members of the state house of assembly expressed his Joy on the occasion.

Oba Afolabi said he is a direct descendant of the Giesi Ruling House of Ile-Ife.

He said, “Some people might wonder about my style of dressing here today, it is deliberate to show my roots as my father came from Ile-Ife to settle down in Apomu many centuries ago.”

The event ended with a live performance by Wasiu Ayinde “K1 the ultimate”, who thrilled guest during his performance.