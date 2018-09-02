The Deputy Director Chinese Cultural Centre, Abuja, Ms Linda Jia Xiaoling, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Centre to deepen cultural exchange with Nigeria.

Ms Jia Xiaoling made this pledge, Friday, when the Centre hosted some students who were sponsored to China to attend the 2018 China Cultural Celebration. The occasion was also gave room to China returnees to share their experiences.

According to Ms Jia Xiaoling, “This tour is for excellent students of Chinese Cultural Centres world wide, selected to visit China to have a feel of Chinese Culture, haven’t studied the language.

“This tour has afforded this students the opportunity to meet their counterparts, studying Chinese language in other Centers around the world, and, also to know Chinese people and their way of life.

“On how the tour will be of benefit to Nigeria, Ms Jia Xiaoling explained that, “That is why we organised this event, so that the students that have traveled and have seen Chinese Culture can share their experiences with others. By so doing, they will be inspired”

She stressed the need for interested Nigerians to visit the Centre to participate in the study of Chinese language.

One out of three beneficiaries, Evelyn John told newsmen that the experience in China was astonishing.

Her words: “The experience was marvellous, transforming and enlightening. First, I had the opportunity to see what the other part of the world looks like. I have also had the rear privilege of seeing first-hand, what China looks like, their culture.

“My experience during the tour have shown me clearly, why China is where it is. It is developing because, it has been able to combine, effectively, it’s past and present.” Evelyn said.

Another student, Femi Johnson narrated that, for the first time, he was introduced to Chinese Culture at its closest. Johnson drew comparison between Chinese and Nigerian Cultures.

He said, “I think the Chinese are more meticulous, in terms of documentation, protection and preservation of their history. They have a sense of appreciation of their past.”

Johnson blamed the inability of Nigeria to preserve her culture like the Chinese on lack of visionary leadership. He explained that the Chinese has leaders that has emerged from among them, who have crafted the philosophy of preserving our culture as a means of staying together as one people.”

Habib Mohammed, one the three, told newsmen that the China Tour lasted 10 days but maintained that the experiences of those 10 days were worth while.

“It was an experience of a lifetime. We were familiarized with Chinese Culture, mainly, the history of the people. They are deeply rooted in their history.

“The difference between China and Nigeria is that, both of us had problems: we were colonised by the British. But they were able to get over it. I think Nigeria is still being held back by that history, until we learn to break off from that history.” Habib opined.

Highlight of the event was drama presentations by students in songs, poems and dance.