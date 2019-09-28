<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian rapper and afro-pop singer Zlatan Ibile is attracting attacks from the fans of ousted BBNaija housemate Tacha after he posted a video mocking her for ‘body odour’.

Zlatan posted the video Friday night, moments after the Port Harcourt girl was disqualified from the reality show for fighting with another housemate Mercy.

Supporters of Tacha Akide, are not finding the video funny and are in turn attacking Zlatan for cyberbullying her and spreading hate message.

“Zlatan is a bastard😂😂😂. This bout to be a jam tho. #BBNaija”, wrote @damithacreator.

“She called Mike stupid. She called Mercy a slut. She called Omashola a barking dog and a chihuahua. She was rude and cruel to almost everyone. Zlatan went a bit too far- And I hope he doesn’t release the song-But the truth be told, Tacha was no angel. No need sugarcoating it”, wrote ourfavonlinedoctor @drolufunmilayo wrote.

Ewure of Africa interjected: “If you didn’t post Zlatan’s video on your Whatsapp status , May God bless you financially”.

Tife @tife_fabunmi said: “Zlatan just want to complicate issues. He shouldn’t release that song, at least pity Tacha’s mental health. Let’s spread love”.

Mr Ahmed said: “Someone please hold Zlatan 😂😂 Tacha don suffer today”.

The video and the controversy it has stirred made Zlatan the number one trending issue on Twitter Saturday morning.

Zlatan Ibile, the 25 year-old rapper and afro-pop singer, famous for his Zanku song, was born as Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael.