Torch-bearing veteran singer Zaaki Azzay has alleged that the Nigerian music industry as of today, is driven by investments from drug barons and Internet fraudsters also known as Yahoo Boys.

Zaaki who is famous for his 1996 hit song ‘Na Me Go Marry Am’, said this in an interview.

He alleged that some musicians are using music as coverup for their drug business.

“Right now, it is not about getting a good song, or whether your video is good or your song is nice. It is not about that anymore it’s about how much money you can spend to promote a song,” he said.





“Not many know these musicians are actually using music to cover up for their drug businesses. That is the major issue for us because those who are consuming the music might not know that and it kind of makes it difficult for talented musicians who are supposed to be heard and (are) not heard because they cannot afford to promote their music,” he added.