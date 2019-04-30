<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian Afropop star, Yemi Alade, amd Grammy award-winning American rapper, Rick Ross, have released the video for their latest collaboration, ‘Oh My Gosh’ remix.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the song is an upbeat, hiphop-styled take from the original song with Ross lending some bars to the DJ Coublon produced-mix.

The colourful video features Yemi Alade and some vibrant dancers in eccentric Ankara pieces swaying to the music. Some cuts show the two singers cozied up as they vocalise the song.

Yemi Alade had earlier shared a video of herself on Instagram @yemialade, teaching Ross how to dance shaku-shaku which the American superstar seemed to get a hang on.

30-year-old Alade released ‘Oh My Gosh’ in 2018 before which she released her debut album, ‘King of Queens’ in October, 2014.

She has performed around the world and shared the stage and songs with the likes of Mary J. Blige, Shina Peters, Wizkid, Becca, M.I, Waje and others.

Earlier in the year, the songwriter hit a one hundred million view mark on her YouTube platform and emerged the second Nigerian artiste to attain the feat.

Alade made this achievement with the video of her hit single ‘Johnny’ which she released in 2014.

After which she promised her fans that she would be “putting in more work this year” as she was encouraged by the support from them.