



Nigeria’s Starboy, Wizkid, has won his second NAACP Image Award for his feature on Brown Skin Girl alongside Beyonce, Saint Jhn and Blue-Ivy Carter.

They were announced as the winners of the “Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album” of the year category for, Brown Skin Girl.

This feat comes a few weeks after the Nigerian superstar won a Grammy Award for his collaborative effort on the same project.





The award was announced via a tweet by the show organisers on March 26, 2021.

The winners were nominated alongside “I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R., “Anything For You” – Ledisi, “Do It” – Chloe x Halle.

Wizkid and Beyonce had previously won the award for the “Outstanding duo/Group of collaboration” at the 2020 edition of the NAACP Image Awards.