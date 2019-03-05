



Popular Nigeria pop artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun a.k.a Wizkid has released a new single titled “Jah Bless Me’’.

The new song is now trending online, especially on YouTube.

The song was released few hours after he returned to social media with a message on his Instagram page, alerting his fans that he had new music on the way.

The afrobeat artist had officially released the song, which emerged on his Starboy Youtube page.

The song “Jah Bless Me’’ which was reportedly recorded during his recent vacation in Ghana is a mellow conscious song dedicated to people in the Ghetto.

Wizkid, as he reflected on God’s blessings upon his life, also asked for His blessings upon people in the Ghetto, while appealing to the authorities to find a solution to the killings in the country.

The track was produced by Ghanaian beat-maker, KillBeatz

Wizkid, a talented singer, songwriter and performer is presently one of the fastest rising Nigerian entertainers in the entertainment industry.

Due to his great influence in the music industry, the governor of Minnesota, United States of America, Mark Dayton, declared October 6 of every year as ‘Wizkid Day’

The songwriter has also become the first African artiste to sell out the Skyway Theatre Minneapolis, making a Billboard number one hit ‘One Dance’ with Drake.

Also, he sold out the O2 Arena London, walked the runway as a model for Dolce and Gabbana,

He has won countless international awards among other notable milestone achievements.