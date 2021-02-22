



Nigerian artistes, WizKid and Fireboy DML, set a record new records at the 14th edition Headies Award which was held on Sunday in Lagos.

The Headies, is a musical award show which recognises outstanding achievements by Nigerian artistes in the Nigerian music industry.

This year’s award titled: ”Explore”, a virtual event held on Sunday, rewarded works released between July 2019 and September 2020.

Fireboy DML, birth name Adedamola Afolahan, set the record of being nominated in nine categories at the Awards.

He went home with five awards, the highest feat achieved after Wande Coal in 2010.

Fireboy DML won the awards for Best R&B Single, Best Pop Album of the year, Headies Revelation of the year, Best R&B Album of the year and the Album of the year.

Similarly, Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid) won the awards for the Viewers’ Choice Award with the song ”Joro” and also the Artiste of the year thereby officially becoming the artiste with the most Headies Awards.

He now has 11 awards, after him is Mode 9 with 9 awards and Innocent Idibia (Tuface) follows with eight plaques.

Wizkid has always been on the nomination list of the Headies Awards in various categories since he announced his presence at the awards in 2010 where he won two awards.

Patrick Imohiosen, known as ”DJ Neptune” also won two awards with his song ‘Nobody’. Best Pop Single and Song of the Year where he featured Joeboy and Mr Eazi.





The Next Rated Award, the most coveted category was won by Stanley Omah Didia popularly known as ”Omah Lay” who would be presented with a car.

Highlife legend, King Sunny Ade was inducted into the Headies Hall of Fame while Timaya and Eedris Abdulkareem received special recognition awards for their impact on the music industry.

Other winners at the show were; Brymo who won the Best Recording of the year with Ozymandias and Director K won Best Music Video with 1Milli by Davido.

Producer of the Year was won by Pheelz with Billionaire by Teni; Niniola won Best Female Vocal Performance with Addicted while Praiz won in the male category with ‘Under the Sky’.

Mayorkun won Best Street Hop with ”Geng” and Bad Boy Timz won The Rookie of the year Award.

Ladipoe won the award for Best Collabo with ‘Know You’ where he featured Simi; Morlogo won Best Alternative Song with ”I Wonder” and The Best Rap Single was won by Falz with ”Bop Daddy”.

Best Alternate Album was won by Cavemen with ”Roots”, Songwriter of the Year was Simisola Ogunleye with ”Duduke” and Lyricist on the Roll was IllBliss.

South African singer, Master KG bagged African Artiste Recognition Award and AQ won the Best Rap Album with ”God’s Engineering”.

NAN reports that Davido and Wurld also had seven nominations each at the Headies Awards while Burna boy had six.

The event which was hosted by Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma and media personality Nancy Isime, witnessed performances from Stoneboi, Chike, Alpha P, Olakira, Zinoleesky, Jamopyper amongst others.