Nigerian musicians, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and Mr Eazi, have been nominated for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).
The singers are up against their African contenders including Cassper Nyovest (South Africa) and Kenyan band, Sauti Sol for the highly coveted ‘African Artist of the Year’ award.
In 2018, DMW boss, Davido, edged out his Nigerian/African counterparts including Wizkid, TooFan, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Olamide and Tiwa Savage to take home the prestigious “African Artist of the Year” award.
Nigerian singer, Runtown, won the same award in 2017.
While the list features some of Ghana’s finest acts including Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy among others, fast-rising Ghanaian singer, King Promise, has made an impressive statement in this year’s nominees’ list.
He is up against Kuami Eugene, Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy for the highly coveted ‘Artist of the Year’ category.
Winners will be announced at the main awards ceremony scheduled for May 18.
The list was announced by Charterhouse Ghana, the outfit in charge of the annual VGMAs.
See the full list of nominees below:
Highlife Song of the Year
Dada Hafco – ‘Yebewu Nti’
Kidi – ‘Thunder’
Shatta Wale – ‘My Level’
Kumi Guitar – ‘Betweener’
Kwesi Arthur – ‘Woara’
King Promise – ‘CCTV’ feat Sarkodie & Mugeez
Adina – ‘Killing Me Softly’
Hiplife Song of the Year
Medikal – ‘Ayekoo’ feat King Promise
Sarkodie – ‘Can’t Let You Go’ feat King Promise
Quamina MP – ‘Wiase Ye De’ Remix feat Kwesi Arthur & Yung C
DopeNation – ‘Eish’
Flowking Stone – ‘Blow My Mind’
Stonebwoy – ‘Kpoo Keke’ feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur & Darko Vibes
Yaa Pono – ‘Obiaa Wone Master’ feat Stonebwoy
Strongman – ‘Baby Girl’ feat Kuami Eugene
Gospel Song of the Year
Joyce Blessing – ‘I Swerve You’
KODA – ‘Hosanna’
I.K Aning – ‘Bobolebobo’
Joe Mettle – ‘My Everything’
Obaapa Christy – ‘W’asua Me’
Bethel Revival Choir – ‘Agba Dza’
Diana Hamilton – ‘Mo Ne Yo’
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Maccasio – ‘Dagomba Girl’ feat Mugeez
Shatta Wale – ‘Gringo’
Stonebwoy – ‘Top Skanka’
Samini – ‘Obaa’
Afropop Song of the Year
King Promise – ‘Tokyo’ feat Wizkid
Guilty Beatz – ‘Akwaaba’ feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & King Promise
Kwesi Arthur – ‘Don’t Keep Me Waiting’ feat KiDi
Article Wan – ‘That Thing’ feat Patapaa
Wendy Shay – ‘Uber Driver’
DJ MicSmith – ‘Yenkor’ feat Kwesi Arthur
MzVee – ‘Come and See My Moda’ feat Yemi Alade
Shatta Wale – ‘Thunder Fire’ feat SM Militants
Hip hop Song of the Year
Medikal – ‘How Much’ Remix feat Sarkodie & Omar Sterling
Sarkodie – ‘Biibi Ba’ feat Amerado, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey, Yeyo, 2Fingers, Frequency, LJ, O’Bkay & CJ Biggerman
KoJo Cue – ‘Wole’ Remix feat Worlasi, Kwesi Arthur, Shaker, Kay-Ara, Temple & C-Real
Kwesi Arthur – ‘Anthem’
Joey B – ‘Stables’ feat La Meme Gang
R2Bees – ‘Boys Kasa’ feat Kwesi Arthur, King Promise, Darkovibes, B4bonah, Humble Dis, Spacely, Medikal & Rjz
Gospel Artist of the Year
Joyce Blessing
Joe Mettle
KODA
Diana Hamilton
Obaapa Christy
Akesse Brempong
Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year
Stonebwoy
Epixode
Samini
AK Songstress
Shatta Wale
Highlife Artist of the Year
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Akwaboah
King Promise
Adina
Songwriter of the Year
Fuse ODG – ‘Bra Fie’
Teephlow – ‘Forgive’
Akwaboah – ‘Hye Me Bo’
King Promise – ‘CCTV’
Trigmatic – ‘Where We Dey Go’
Stonebwoy – ‘Tomorrow’
Record of the Year
Fuse ODG – ‘Bra Fie’ feat Damain Marley
Akwaboah – ‘Hye Me Bo’
Okyeame Kwame – ‘Made In Ghana’
Trigmatic – ‘Where We Dey Go’
Stonebwoy – ‘Tomorrow’
Best Video of the Year
Joey B – ‘Stables’ feat La Meme Gang (Dir. David Duncan)
KoJo Cue & Shaker – ‘Up & Awake’ feat Kwesi Arthur (Dir E. Kumodzi)
Kirani Ayat – ‘Guda’ (Dir David Nico-Sey)
M.anifest – ‘Me Ne Woa’ feat King Promise (Dir Makere Thekiso)
Shatta Wale – ‘Gringo’ (Dir Sesan)
Fuse ODG – ‘Bra Fie’ feat Damain Marley (Dir Edgar Stevens)
Sarkodie – ‘Biibi Ba’ feat Amerado, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey, Yeyo, 2Fingers, Frequency, LJ, O’Bkay & CJ Biggerman (Dir Babs)
MzVee – ‘Come and See My Moda’ feat Yemi Alade (Dir Xbills Ebenezer)
Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year
Patapaa
Medikal
Sarkodie
Kwesi Arthur
R2Bees
La Meme Gang
Male Vocalist of the Year
King Promise
KiDi
Akwaboah
Luigi Maclean
Female Vocalist of the Year
eShun
Efya
Cina Soul
Adina
MzVee
Diana Hamilton
Group of the Year
R2Bees
DopeNation
La Meme Gang
Bethel Revival Choir
Rapper of the Year
Medikal
M.anifest
Teephlow
Sarkodie
Obibini
Best Collaboration of the Year
Adina – ‘Killing Me Softly’ feat Kuami Eugene
Sarkodie – ‘Can’t Let You Go’ feat King Promise
King Promise – ‘CCTV’ feat Sarkodie & Mugeez
Guilty Beatz – ‘Akwaaba’ feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
MzVee – ‘Come and See My Moda’ feat Yemi Alade
Yaa Pono – ‘Obiaa Wone Master’ feat Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy – ‘Kpoo Keke’ feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy
DJ Vyrusky – ‘Never Carry Last’ feat Kuami Eugene & Mayorkun
African Artist of the Year
Davido
Wizkid
Mr Eazi
Sauti Soul
Cassper Nyovest
Burna Boy
Best New Artist of the Year
Quamina MP
Kelvyn Boy
Eddie Khae
Wendy Shay
La Meme Gang
DopeNation
Song of the Year
King Promise – ‘CCTV’ feat Sarkodie & Mugeez
Eddie Khae – ‘Do the Dance’
Isaac Kwabena Aning – ‘Akwaaba’
Guilty Beatz – ‘Akwaaba’ feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
Kidi – ‘Thunder’
Kuami Eugene – ‘Wish me Well’
Sarkodie – ‘Can’t Let You Go’ feat King Promise
Stonebwoy – ‘Kpoo Keke’ feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy
Shatta Wale – ‘My Level’
Kwesi Arthur – ‘Woara’
MzVee – ‘Come and See My Moda’ feat Yemi Alade
Tic – ‘Kwani Kwani’ (Part 2) ft Kuami Eugene
Album of the Year
Kuami Eugene – Rockstar
Akwaboah – Matters of the Heart
Wendy Shay – Shay on You
Diana Hamilton – IBelieve
Samini – Untamed
Shatta Wale – Reign
Artist of the Year
King Promise
Kuami Eugene
Joe Mettle
Sarkodie
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
Best African Collabo
Dopenation ft. Olamide – ‘Naami’ Remix
Guilty Beats ft. Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo – ‘Akwaaba’
Too Fan ft. Patoranking & Sarkodie – ‘My Girl’ Remix
King Promise ft. Wizkid – ‘Tokyo’
Stonebwoy ft. Casper Nyovest – ‘Wame’
Mzvee ft. Yemi Alade – ‘Come and see my Mother’
Shatta Wale ft. Olamide – ‘Wonder’
Instrumentalist of the Year
Unda Beats
Mizter Okyere
Enoch Owuraku
Emmanuel Bludo
Producer of the Year
Kaywa
Killbeats
Kuami Eugene
DDT
MOG Beats