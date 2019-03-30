<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Wizkid, Nigerian Afro-pop star, has informed fans and music lovers to be expecting a new song with Drake, US popular singer, during his 5-province tour of Canada.

The multi award-winning singer had on Friday embarked on a tour of five locations in Canada. He landed at Toronto, after which he will storm Ottawa on Saturday, March 30, to thrill fans with spectacular performance.

During a press conference in Toronto, the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner hailed Drake, and then said that a new collaboration with the Canadian rapper is coming soon.

“It’s always exciting working with someone like Drake, I do my own little things in Africa and around the world,” he said.

“It’s always amazing when you get to the studio with artists as talented as you are bringing different value to the music. And I want you guys to know that new Wizkid-Drake is coming soon.”

The announcement of the new collaboration comes two years after the release of ‘Come Closer,’ a song in which he featured Drake back in 2017.

The song was released on March 31, 2017, as the lead single from Wizkid’s third studio album, ‘Sounds from the Other Side.’

The single peaked at number 58 on the UK Singles Chart, becoming Wizkid’s first charting single as a lead artist, and the best-performing African record of 2017 at large.