



The 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony will be held Sunday March 14th, as awards show season continues apace despite the coronavirus pandemic. The show will honor the best music of 2020 and all the performers, producers, and behind-the-scenes people who made it happen. As with most of this year’s awards shows, the Grammys look a bit different this year, broadcasting from “in and around” the Los Angeles Convention Center, but without a live audience.

As is usually the case with awards ceremonies, there’s some controversy around this year’s Grammys. The Weeknd, whose song Blinding Lights topped music charts around the world in 2020, received zero nominations — the consensus seems to be it had something to do with the anonymous expert committees who get final say in which artists make the cut. The Weeknd said he would boycott the Grammys going forward. “Because of the secret committees,” he told the New York Times, “I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”

What time do the Grammys start?

The Grammys start at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on March 14th and will air live on CBS.

Who’s Hosting the Grammys?





The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah will be this year’s host, and awards presenters will include employees of independent music venues that have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, such as the Apollo Theater in New York, the Station Inn in Nashville, and The Troubador and Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles.

How Do I watch the Grammys?

In addition to airing live on CBS, the Grammys will stream live on Paramount Plus, CBS’ new streaming service, which has a free one-month trial if you want to check it out. You can also watch the Grammys on CBS.com or the CBS app but you need to sign in with a TV provider (such as Verizon). Grammy.com will air pre-show programming beginning at 3PM ET. And “Grammy Live,” which will have behind-the-scenes content will be on Grammy.com and on Facebook Live via the Recording Academy’s Facebook page.

Who’s Performing at this year’s Grammys?

So many people! In addition to Swift, this year’s show will include performances by Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, and Harry Styles. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic will also perform.

Who’s Nominated?

Beyonce leads the pack of artists with nine nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch, who have six nominations apiece.