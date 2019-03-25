<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Afro-soul star, Aituaje Iruobe, popularly known as Waje reportedly wants to quit doing professional music.

Waje announced this move in a now-viral video, citing the high cost of publicity and low album sales as reasons she was not prepared to invest in her musical career any longer.

In the viral video, Waje said, “After everybody shouted ‘Waje, your last album was how many years ago, please we need an album’. Where are all the people that were shouting?

“I don’t have the money for publicity and that’s what I am saying. Emerald’s (her daughter) school fees is there.

“It’s like I have ten things laid out for me and every single time, its always been my music, my music that is taking the bulk of my money.

“I am not willing to put money there anymore,” she said.

Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to the video, making ‘Waje’ the number three trending topic on Twitter, as of the time of filing this report.

She released a single titled ‘OH MY’ in November 2018 and later released her Album same 2018, titled ‘REDVELVET’.