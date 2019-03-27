<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Omawumi Megbele, Nigerian singer and songwriter, has told Aituaje ‘Waje’ Iruobe, her colleague, that she won’t let her quit the music industry.

Omawumi, who was the runner-up of the 2007 West African idols, said this after Waje released a video detailing why she might just be considering quitting the music scene.

“My Dear Friend turned Sister, the conversation we had concerning this recent video, we had it in private. But I want to use this medium to tell you. I can relate 100%,” she wrote.

“I am thankful for your love and support and being the strong woman that you are. I know you cant quit nothing! And leave me alone in this industry? Mbanu.”

In the said video, Waje expressed her frustrations concerning the low returns on investments for her last album which she thinks is one of the best that has come from Nigeria.

Omawumi happens to be a very close friend of Waje. The duo own the media production brand ‘Hermanes Media’ that debuted the movie ‘She Is’ in early March 2019.