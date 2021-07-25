The Voice Nigeria Season 3: How Esther Benyeogo won

Like the biblical Esther who gained favour in the sight of King Ahasuerus of Persia and became queen, Esther Benyeogo not only gained the favour of music fans, but also emerged winner of Season 3 of the international talent show, The Voice Nigeria on Saturday, 24 July 2021 after 18 weeks of breath-taking performances.

The 23 year old lady, who hailed from Ika North Local Government area in Delta State, got the highest number of votes to beat the other nine contestants and earned a cash reward of 10 million Naira, an SUV and a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

“I am grateful to The Voice Nigeria and my fans out there for this amazing experience. It has been my utmost joy to come on your screens every week and share my gift on such a huge platform. This win is even more special for me because it is one thing to know you have a gift, but it means everything to be recognized for that gift.

“I must however give thanks to God without whom I would not be here today and also appreciate my family and friends for their love, support, and prayers. Of course, I am thankful to my Coach, Coach Darey, for making my time here truly rewarding, and for equipping me with the skills to give this my best shot,” Esther, reacting to her win, said.

Esther’s feat is not coming as a surprise. Not only is she not new to singing competitions, she earned this one. The winner who studied English and Literature at the University of Benin started singing at 13 when she discovered her singing gift and was encouraged by her elder siblings, who are also singers.

In 2012, she was first runner up at the Next Big Teen Talent competition organised by Teens Church of Christ Embassy. At 19, she emerged winner in God’s Child Great Talent (GCGT) Season 7 on 21 June 2017 when she went home with 250 million Naira management contract, 10 million Naira cash and a brand new Kia Rio. She also featured on TY Bello’s spontaneous worship series, We Worship You in 2018.

“Esther has consistently shown throughout the season that she is indeed phenomenal. Her passion, dedication and commitment to improvement were clear signs that she had her eye on the prize and I cannot be more pleased by the outcome.

“Certainly, all the talents this season devoted themselves to every one of their performances, but evidently, Esther stood out and I am so proud to have been her coach. It is my great pleasure to congratulate Esther on this big win! Now, it is time for us to celebrate,” Darey Art Alade, who guided Esther through the entire competition, said.

Esther was born on 15 September 1997 in Delta State, where she was raised. Her late father was a medical doctor, while her mother is a retired school principal.

The Voice Nigeria Season 3 was produced for the first time in Nigeria by Livespot360 and UN1TY Limited. This season, Coach Waje and Coach Yemi Alade, alongside new Coaches — Darey and Falz, went on the hunt for the next champion of the show among 13,000 applicants.

The Voice Nigeria Season 3 was proudly sponsored by First Bank, Baba Ijebu, Airtel Nigeria, and snack sponsor Minimie.