Now Muzik group, managers of Nigeria’s popular singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, 2Face paid a courtesy visit to the Brazilian Consulate to table their plans for 2face’s 20 years a King Brazil Musical Tour.

At the Brazil Consulate, Victoria Island, Lagos, the group, which had representatives from the FilmTool Entertainment Hub Limited and Vision & Dreams Limited also had the presence of 2face Idibia and his wife, Annie Idibia.

The group was received by the Consulate’s Head of Mission, Helges Bandeira, who said that the visit is a welcoming one for the consulate.

Explaining their mission to the Consulate, Managing Director, Grand Synopsis Media Limited, Muyiwa Ojo, who led the group, said that the visit to Brazil, come September 2019, will be a Cultural Exchange and Co-production. He explained that the tour also coincide with Nigeria’s Independence Day and 20years celebration of 2baba happening in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Ojo explained that the initiative, tagged Nigeria @59 Independence celebration and 2Baba: 20 years a King Brazil Musical Tour, is to create competitive advantage for Nigerian entertainment industry, Music and motion picture contents in the global markets by making it possible for Nigerian Music and motion picture practitioners to team up with their Brazilian counterparts in producing what would appeal to an audience of about 1,5 billion population in the Americas, Africa, Europe, and South East Asia.

He further explained that the music tour is an addition to establishing business numbers to attract investments into the entertainment sector between the two countries.

“It will be a symbiotic relationship between the two countries. As part of preparations for the project, the JV partners and the entire group will undertake a 10-day working visit to Brazil from September 30th to October 10, 2019. During this period, a slew of programmes will be held aimed at connecting Nigerians and Brazilians with entertainment offerings led by some collaboration with Nigerian music and Movies stars like Mr. Innocent Ujah Idibia (2 Baba) and some of their Brazilian counterparts,” he said.

Speaking about the tour, 2face stated that it would be an honor to perform in Brazil which is said to have the presence of many African communities. “I look forward to being live in Brazil and the long lasting relationship it will bring,” he said.

Helges Bandeira, while responding to the team, said it would be a great opportunity for Brazil to witness firsthand the presence of another Nigerian music icon like 2face. He stated that Brazilian citizens over the years are only familiar with Fela Kuti and it is time they know other great music acts whose music they know and have heard.

Muyiwa Ojo concluded the visit by asking that Nigerian government should consider the cultural exchange relationship the tour can bring to Nigerian shores.