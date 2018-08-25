Tiwa Savage, Nigeria singer-songwriter, says women identify with her music and she uses that to her advantage.

The ‘Lova Lova’ singer is one of the leading women pioneering the Afrobeats genre that is slowly gaining global prominence.

“Afrobeats is very male-dominated, so most of my fans are female,” Savage told Vogue in an interview.

“Women identify with my music, with my lyrics, and I really use that to my advantage.”

Savage held her first UK headline concert at Indigo at the O2 on Friday.

“Afrobeats is a new genre to the world, so to have people that are dedicated to me, that take time out of their busy schedules and money out of their pockets to see me… it means so much,” she said, a day before her big event.

“I don’t even like calling them fans – they’re like family, they’re like friends. They fuel me, they make me go on.”

“I’m just enjoying my life and working hard, and hopefully that in itself is an inspiration to other females.”

The singer on Thursday sold merchandise from her streetwear collection at a London pop-up shop.