Award-winning singer, Tiwa Savage, is set to headline the 2019 Flytime music festival, which is also the 15th year anniversary of the programme.

At the five-day event, which is to hold in Lagos in December, the ‘49:99’ singer will be performing alongside other music stars such as Boyz II Men, Megan Thee Stallion, Mase and Koffee, among others.

Sharing some of the highlights of the event, President, Flytime Group, Cecil Hammond, said, “We have always been proud to launch upcoming Nigerian artistes to stardom from the Flytime stage. 2019 is not different as we would introduce a new concert franchise – an alternative style night.