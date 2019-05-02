<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has criticized Nigerian artistes who sign international endorsement deals with international record labels.

According to him, no ‘Black man’ can make it in America unless you live a lavish lifestyle.

He added that as an African artiste, you would be sold, ‘cheap’ in America as no one recognizes you as a ‘Superstar’ outside Nigeria.

On his Instagram page, he wrote: “As an African artist, the moment you step out for international deals if they are supposed to give you $3oom you would be givem£3m because you went to them. Going to make deals with them in the state only shows you want something from them.

“They would sell you cheap, nobody Sabi you as a superstar for Yankee, you go gats live a lavish lifestyle to be noticed. Meanwhile, these labels know Africans have massive numbers worldwide, that’s what they are looking for.

“No Black man can make it in America, think about it which black man has ever passed his wealth to his generation in America.”

This is coming after Tiwa Savage exited Mavin Records, signing a new deal with Universal Music group, an American music company that boasts of artists like Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.