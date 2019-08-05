<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the recent viral video where a popular Nigerian singer was seen dancing with strippers in a transparent truck along the Lekki-Epe expressway in Lagos.

The musician, Augustine Kelechi, otherwise known as Tekno, was seen in a viral video dancing with the semi-clad women on Friday and spraying them with money, hitting them in the buttocks, an act which many Nigerians described as obscene.

The act is said to be in contravention of Section 136 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which provides that any person who commits any act of gross indecency with another person in public commits an offence and liable to a conviction to three years imprisonment.

Section 134(a) further stipulates that an indecent act in a public place makes both parties engaging in the act liable to imprisonment for two years.

However, the singer and producer, Tekno has tendered his apology to Lagosians and the general public for the viral video.

Tekno, released a statement which explained his own account of the incident.

The Afropop singer who took to his Instagram page, said they were shooting a music video and there was a shortage of vehicles when they had to change locations.

According to him, he had no reason to be dancing with the half-naked girls as there was no music or ventilation in the truck.

Tekno further stated that they were shooting a music video and the footage which went viral was filmed by midnight, noting that he respects the decency in Lagos, the singer added that transparent truck incident was no form of advert for a strip club. Check his statement below.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency has announced the suspension of the advertising agency whose display truck was used in shooting the video.

In the statement which was signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Mobolaji Sanusi, the agency said the suspension of Provision Media System Limited would subsist until the completion of investigation.