



Popular Nigerian, US-based Disc Jockey (DJ), James Oluwaseyi, popularly known as DJ Spaxx has kicked off his US tour in the city of Atlanta, the capital of Georgia.

This was disclosed in an interview with DJ Spaxx on Friday, adding that all COVID-19 safety guidelines was put in place to ensure the safety of fans and celebrities.

The Osun state born DJ, producer and promoter, whose first stop for the tour was his scintillating performance at several major celebrity clubs in the city of Atlanta and will further take the tour to other cities such as New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Arizona, Minnesota, Maryland and Washington.





While performing in Atlanta, DJ Spaxx was joined by a list of guest appearances from the likes of Morachi, DJ Zimo, DJ Brave, Brenda Dery, DJ Tipex, DJ Smoove and lots more.

He said, “My performance in Atlanta was amazing with much love from my fans and everyone and we ensured that all the COVID-19 safety measures that was put in place were strictlyobserved.

“The tour will be taking us to other cities and it’s going to be fun as I will be performing for my ever supporting fans and everyone.

“It’s going to be pure African music and all round entertainment. Expect the best, ” DJ Spaxx said.