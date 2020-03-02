<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian musician Joshua Iniyezo, better known as Solid Star, has revealed that he made more than N200 million for his former record company, Achievas Records.

Solid Starr had called out his former label boss, Paul Cole Chiori, a Nigerian media entrepreneur and music executive who he accused of always wanting to see him sad.

The singer stated that he has been good to his former label boss and his family, even though he always wanted to see him sad. He added that the tables will turn at the end.

He wrote; “I’ve been nothing but good to you and ur family from day 1, but you want to see me sad, the table will turn at the end @ossyachievas”





Osy Achievas who fired back at Solid Star, alleged that the singer did not generate 10% of the N100m he invested in his career in the 10 years they worked together.

He also disclosed that the singer is owing him even though they parted ways peacefully in 2017.

However, Solid Star while dishing out a list of some of the successes he recorded with the label stated that he was urged to renew his contract which he declined.

He took to his Insta Story and wrote; “I can proudly say I made more than 200million for my former company throughout the years I spent, from shows alone every year alone 50million is a must, Oluchi ft Flavour, Wait ft Pato and Tiwa, My body ft Timaya, Wait ft Davido, Skibo, one in a million ft 2baba, Nwa Baby ft 2baba, Baby Jollof ft Tiwa..”