Sinzu, a rapper recently released from prison, says being behind bars gave him time to reflect and put plans in place for his music career.

The rapper served a two-year sentence for card fraud in a US federal prison.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, eight counts each of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, and possession of 15 or more fraudulent bank cards.

Speaking about his time in prison in an interview with Moni Talks, Sinzu said he could have done a lot in the two years he spent behind bars.

He said: “It is two years I can’t take back. I could have done a whole lot in that two years but at the same time, it gave me time to figure out a plan and execute.”

The rapper, born Babalola Falemi, said he “was keeping up with who is popping” while he was in prison.

“I heard some of Burna Boy’s stuff, Wiz’s stuff, David’s stuff,” he said.

Asked whether he sees himself doing a Shaku Shaku song, he said: “Probably not. Everybody has their way. Everybody has their vibe. I don’t think that’s my vibe.

“I can enjoy it. That’s like a different lane. Me trying to do that might make me uncomfortable on a record cos I won’t know what to say.”

Commenting on the state of Nigerian hip hop, Sinzu said “everyone is singing” nowadays.

He said: “A lot of people sing so I don’t think there’s actually hip hop at the moment. The guys that I remember who used to rap are MI, Ice Prince, YungSix, Modenine, Nateo C, Ikechukwu.

“There’s nothing wrong switching up but I feel hip hop is a craft and if you are true to your craft, it’s going to come in, but if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”