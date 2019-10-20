<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Seun Kuti, Afrobeat musician and youngest son of legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti, pulled off an electrifying performance with his band, Egypt 80 at the New Afrika Shrine for Felabration on 20th of October, 2019.

The venue of the annual event, which was tagged, ‘From Lagos With Love’, the New Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos, was a beehive of activities as fans of the Kuti dynasty turned out in their numbers to celebrate the Abami Eda.

Seun serenaded the crowd with “Unknown Soldiers”, one of Fela’s popular hit songs, and songs from his album Black Times, Kuku Kee Me, Theory of Goat and Yam among others; the album which was nominated for the GRAMMY.

According to him, he performed “Unknown Soldiers” to remind people not to forget Fela’s sacrifices. He also attacked Nigerian men of God who see vision regarding demons, family and friends “who want to hurt us but they don’t see vision regarding the looting going in the country.”

The event, which also marked the 81st posthumous birthday of Fela, witnessed performances from notable artistes such as Qdot Alagbe, Idowest, Danny S, Klever jay, Konga, among others.

Talented Nigerian pop singer, Sholanke Abiodun Joseph popularly known as Klever Jay performed his smash hit single “Koni Koni Love.” Street fusion artist Qdot Alagbe with his beautiful melody songs thrilled fans to an amazing night.

Fuji music star, Sulaimon Alao Adekunle Malaika stunned the crowd when he took the stage and delivered a thrilling performance.

Also at the event, the winner of ‘Dress Like Fela’ was presented with cash prize of N100, 000 and Tecno Spark 4.

Felabration, which began in 1998 has been described as the biggest musical fest so far in Nigeria. The celebration was skipped in 1999.