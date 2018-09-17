A rapper, Jude Abaga, popularly known as `M.I.’ has advised other rappers to be more versatile so as to remain relevant in the society and not be overtaken by the hip-hop revolution across the world.

M.I told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that rappers needed to create music that would be suitable to the audience and still maintain their originality.

He said: “Rappers need to be hard working because one of the issues confronting the genre is that rappers do not do researches that can make them and their works stand out among their contemporaries.

“We must understand our audience because they evolve with each passing time. We must learn to always come up with something that will be pleasing to their ears.

“Musicians, especially, rappers in Nigeria must be flexible and show versatility in their outputs so as to maintain relevance because engaging in rap-music in this part of the world is tough.”

He said that rappers would be able to address all the issues he had listed above by involving in research findings and getting field backs from their fans on what they wanted to listen to.

M.I who is also the head of Chocolate City Record Label, said that most recording labels had their various challenges and shortcomings.

He said: “Most labels, if not all, have their various shortcomings in fulfilling their obligations to the artistes that signed them on.”

He appealed to artistes, especially the up-and-coming ones, to always learn to be patient with recording labels.

He said: “Artistes must know that there will always be ups-and-down in their relationships with their labels, and both parties must work together to put things right.

“Many artistes want to be successful at once but they must realise that there are different strokes for different folks.

“So, we must learn how to wait for the right time.”

He urged the media to focus more on the positives and spread love.

He said that negative news items would always attract more audience but they would always do more damage for the society.