American rapper Fred The Godson has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus as the pandemic continues to spread across the US and the rest of the world.





The 35-year-old Bronx rapper took to his social media accounts to share a photo of him in the hospital with what appears to be an oxygen mask on his face, and revealed he has contracted the rapidly spreading virus.

He wrote: “I’m in here with this COVID-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat.”