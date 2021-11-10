Post Malone replaces Travis Scott at Day N Vegas Festival

Post Malone will replace Travis Scott as the Saturday night headliner at this weekend’s Day N Vegas.

The Las Vegas hip-hop festival had booked Travis Scott to co-headline the show alongside Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator.

However, Scott was removed from the lineup yesterday in the wake of the deadly chaos at the Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Tragedy struck during Scott’s performance, causing a crowd surge that left eight people dead and many more injured.

The Festival took to Instagram to post a statement announcing that Scott would no longer be performing at the show.

“The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always a top priority in our festival planning,” the statement said.

“We continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel and public safety agencies on our protocols for the weekend.”

Similar to Astroworld, Day N Vegas is a general-admission festival where fans jockey for prime positions. Travis Scott was set to hit the main stage at Day N Vegas — dubbed the Frank Stage — from 10:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. on Saturday night, after Lil Baby and Doja Cat sets.

The devastating events at the Astroworld Festival on Friday had left eight people dead and over 300 injured. In his official statement, Scott promised to cover the funeral expenses of those that died and refund all ticket holders.

Survivors of the Astroworld stampede have taken to social media to describe chaotic Friday night scenes of people squeezed up against one another, with many struggling to breathe.

The Saturday night show was cancelled after Friday night’s events, and Scott, alongside Drake, have been sued for inciting chaos and a stampede.

Taking to social media yesterday, Drake released his first statement since the incident noting that “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them and will be of service in any way I can; May God be with you all.”