Police nab Shatta Wale over ‘fake gun attack’

Popular Ghanaian singer, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale, has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for claiming that he was attacked by gunmen.

The singer was arrested on Tuesday night.

In a statement on Facebook, the police disclosed that Shatta Wale was arrested for allegedly faking reports that he was shot by gunmen on Monday.

According to available information, the police also arrested two of the singer’s close friends identified as Nana Dope and Eric Venator for “allegedly spreading false information with the intention of causing fear and panic”.

“After we publicly declared him and one other person wanted, the suspect, Shatta Wale, turned himself in today Tuesday 19th October 2021, at 8.59 pm,” the statement read.

“He has been arrested to assist the Police in investigations for his alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic.

“As stated in previous statements, the public is advised to desist from publishing false information, capable of disturbing the peace of the country or risk being arrested and prosecuted.”

Recall that on Monday, the internet was saturated with reports that the musician was shot at East Legon in Ghana.

The police subsequently stated that it had launched an investigation into the alleged gunshot attack.