Tiwa Savage held the London leg of her Savage Tour at IndigO2 on Friday.

The Mavin artiste sold out the 2,350 capacity live music venue.

Fans were entertained to live performances from her label mates including Don Jazzy, the record label owner.

The venue, where Adekunle Gold recently held his About 30 concert, was packed to the brim.

A highlight of the event was when Tiwa Savage came on stage to perform with her three-year-old son, Jamil.