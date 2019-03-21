The United States Navy brass band on Wednesday thrilled students of the Department of Arts in the University of Lagos.
The band, which is based in Italy, is involved in efforts to strengthen ties with partner nations throughout Europe and Africa.
The performance was part of the troupe’s week-long public diplomacy outreach in Lagos. The band performed alongside that of the university.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]